- BESTES DRAMA
"Avatar: The Way of Water"
"Elvis"
"The Fabelmans"
"Tár"
"Top Gun: Maverick"
- BESTE KOMÖDIE ODER MUSICAL
"Babylon"
"The Banshees of Inisherin"
"Everything Everywhere All At Once"
"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"
"Triangle of Sadness"
- BESTER SCHAUSPIELER DRAMA
Austin Butler für "Elvis"
Brendan Fraser für "The Whale"
Hugh Jackman für "The Son"
Bill Nighy für "Living"
Jeremy Pope für "The Inspection"
- BESTE SCHAUSPIELERIN DRAMA
Cate Blanchett für "Tár"
Olivia Colman für "Empire Of Light"
Viola Davis für "The Woman King"
Ana de Armas für "Blonde"
Michelle Williams für "The Fabelmans"
- BESTER SCHAUSPIELER KOMÖDIE ODER MUSICAL
Diego Calva für "Babylon"
Daniel Craig für "Glass Onion: A
Knives Out Mystery"
Adam Driver für "White Noise"
Colin Farrell für "The Banshees of
Inisherin"
Ralph Fiennes für "The Menu"
- BESTE SCHAUSPIELERIN KOMÖDIE ODER MUSICAL
Lesley Manville für "Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris"
Margot Robbie für "Babylon"
Anya Taylor-Joy für "The Menu"
Emma Thompson für "Good Luck to You, Leo Grande"
Michelle Yeoh für "Everything Everywhere All At Once"
- BESTER REGISSEUR
Daniel Kwan/Daniel Scheinert für "Everything Everywhere All At Once"
Baz Luhrmann für "Elvis"
Martin McDonagh für "The Banshees of Inisherin"
Steven Spielberg für "The Fabelmans"
- BESTER ANIMATIONSFILM
"Inu-Oh"
"Marcel the Shell with Shoes On"
"Puss in Boots: The Last Wish"
"Turning Red"
- BESTER NICHT-ENGLISCHSPRACHIGER FILM
"Im Westen nichts Neues" (Deutschland)
"Argentina, 1985" (Argentinien)
"Close" (Belgien)
"Decision to Leave" (Südkorea)
"RRR" (Indien)