Villach Stadt
Heiligengeist:
16 Uhr Kirche Heiligengeist
Heiligenkreuz:
11 Uhr vor der Feuerwehr-Perau, 12 und 13 Uhr Pfarrkirche
Hlgst. Dreifaltigkeit:
14 Uhr Feuerwehr Judendorf, 15 Uhr Pfarrkirche, 16 Uhr Kapelle Warmbad
Maria Landskron:
11 Uhr Kirche St. Ruprecht, 11.30 Uhr Kirche St. Andrä, 12 Uhr Kirche Gratschach, 12.30 Uhr St. Michael, 13 Uhr FF Haus Zauchen, 13.30 Uhr Kirche St. Ulrich, 15 Uhr Kirche Maria Landskron
St. Jakob:
14, 15 und 16 Uhr Kirche St. Jakob
St. Josef:
15 Uhr Bildstock in der Muldensiedlung
16 Uhr Pfarrkirche St. Josef
St. Leonhard:
11 Uhr Pfarrwiese St. Leonhard, 14 Uhr Vassach
St. Martin:
14.30 und 16 Uhr Pfarrkirche, 15 Uhr St. Georgen, 15.30 St. Thomas
St. Nikolai:
13, 14, und 15 Uhr Pfarrkirche, 14 Uhr Filialkirche Wollanig, 15 Uhr Filialkirche St. Magdalen
Villach Land
Arriach:
11 und 16 Uhr Pfarrkirche Arriach
Bad Bleiberg:
13.30 Uhr Kreuth, 14 Uhr Bad Bleiberg
Fresach:
13 Uhr Pfarrkirche Fresach
Göriach:
16 Uhr Pfarrkirche Göriach, 17 Uhr Filialkirche Hohenthurn
Innerteuchen:
15 Uhr Pfarrkirche Innerteuchen
Kellerberg:
14.45 Uhr Pfarrkirche Kellerberg und Filialkirche Töplitsch
Kloster Wernberg:
11 Uhr Kloster Wernberg
Lind ob Velden:
10 Uhr Pfarrkirche, 10.30 Uhr Reidenmarterl, 14.30 Uhr St. Lambrecht, 15 Uhr Emmersdorf, 15.30 Uhr Kantnig
Treffen:
9 und 17 Uhr Pfarrkirche Treffen
Thörl:
15 Uhr Pfarre Thörl-Maglern
Velden am Wörthersee:
11, 13 und 14 Uhr Pfarrkirche Velden am Wörthersee
Weißenstein:
14 Uhr Pfarrkirche Weißenstein, 15.30 Uhr Kirche in Puch