Villach Stadt

Heiligengeist:
16 Uhr Kirche Heiligengeist

Heiligenkreuz:
11 Uhr vor der Feuerwehr-Perau, 12 und 13 Uhr Pfarrkirche

Hlgst. Dreifaltigkeit:
14 Uhr Feuerwehr Judendorf, 15 Uhr Pfarrkirche, 16 Uhr Kapelle Warmbad

Maria Landskron:
11 Uhr Kirche St. Ruprecht, 11.30 Uhr Kirche St. Andrä, 12 Uhr Kirche Gratschach, 12.30 Uhr St. Michael, 13 Uhr FF Haus Zauchen, 13.30 Uhr Kirche St. Ulrich, 15 Uhr Kirche Maria Landskron

St. Jakob:
14, 15 und 16 Uhr Kirche St. Jakob

St. Josef:
15 Uhr Bildstock in der Muldensiedlung
16 Uhr Pfarrkirche St. Josef

St. Leonhard:
11 Uhr Pfarrwiese St. Leonhard, 14 Uhr Vassach

St. Martin:
14.30 und 16 Uhr Pfarrkirche, 15 Uhr St. Georgen, 15.30 St. Thomas

St. Nikolai:
13, 14, und 15 Uhr Pfarrkirche, 14 Uhr Filialkirche Wollanig, 15 Uhr Filialkirche St. Magdalen

Villach Land

Arriach:
11 und 16 Uhr Pfarrkirche Arriach

Bad Bleiberg:
13.30 Uhr Kreuth, 14 Uhr Bad Bleiberg

Fresach:
13 Uhr Pfarrkirche Fresach

Göriach:
16 Uhr Pfarrkirche Göriach, 17 Uhr Filialkirche Hohenthurn

Innerteuchen:
15 Uhr Pfarrkirche Innerteuchen

Kellerberg:
14.45 Uhr Pfarrkirche Kellerberg und Filialkirche Töplitsch

Kloster Wernberg:
11 Uhr Kloster Wernberg

Lind ob Velden:
10 Uhr Pfarrkirche, 10.30 Uhr Reidenmarterl, 14.30 Uhr St. Lambrecht, 15 Uhr Emmersdorf, 15.30 Uhr Kantnig

Treffen:
9 und 17 Uhr Pfarrkirche Treffen

Thörl:
15 Uhr Pfarre Thörl-Maglern

Velden am Wörthersee:
11, 13 und 14 Uhr Pfarrkirche Velden am Wörthersee

Weißenstein:
14 Uhr Pfarrkirche Weißenstein, 15.30 Uhr Kirche in Puch