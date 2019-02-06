Diese Weltmeisterschaft können die Raceboarder des ÖSV abhaken. Sowohl im Riesentorlauf, als auch im Slalom gelang den rot-weiß-roten Athleten von Trainer Ingemar Walder keine Medaille. Auch beim Slalom früh ausgeschieden ist Benjamin Karl. Der Niederösterreicher und Ehemann von Nina Grißmann scheiterte bereits im Viertelfinale. Er bleibt damit zum ersten Mal seit 2009 bei einer Weltmeisterschaft ohne Medaille. "Es ist zäh, wenn das Gegenteil von den Lieblingsbedingungen herrscht", sagte der Niederösterreicher im ORF-Interview. Er hatte am Vortag im Riesentorlauf nach einem Materialproblem die Qualifikation verpasst.
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
So it’s time to go ...! Goodbye 👋 USA 🇺🇸...! Unfortunately not everything went as expected, especially during the 2 Races we had here @ the #utahworlds2019 ..! . On the PGS Event i was stoped to early due to an equipment issue which I had to break off my RACE 😐 And in the PSL Event the overall conditions ❄️❄️🌧😤 where the OPPOSITE what I LOVE and where I‘m BEST 🤷♂️ (80cm SNOWFALL) I gave my best - I‘m in real good shape and that‘s the only thing what MATTERS now 💯💪 There is no space for complaints and we now have new World Champs - who where able to handle the difficult conditions perfectly ..! 💪 For me the Focus is now on the World Cup where I am still in the Lead and I‘m looking forward to defend it until the End ..!🔝🤙💯 Now, I am heading back to AUSTRIA 🇦🇹 and I’m happy to be back at home and relax a few days with my Family 👨👩👧👧 before we going to Asia ( Korea 🇰🇷& China 🇨🇳 ) next week... Thanks folks for the support and all the messages - your are amazing ...! 👏👏👌. #austriansnowboardteam #worldchampionship #parkcity #lifeontheedge #mountains #explore #slc #loveobertauern #snowboarding #redbullaustria #lovemyjob #instasnowboard @redbullaustria @garminbeatyesterday @allfelxplate @kesslersnowboards @zaniergloves @smithoptics @underarmour @obertauern_com