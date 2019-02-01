Das gibt es nicht jeden Tag! Ein echter Superstar ist am Freitag am Flughafen in Klagenfurt gelandet. Mariah Carey, mehrfache Grammy-Gewinnerin, ist derzeit zu Besuch in Kärnten. Das hat der Flughafen Klagenfurt am Freitag auf seiner Facebook-Seite verraten.
Die US-Sängerin ist schon öfters bei Reitsport-Events in Treffen aufgetreten. AUA-Mitarbeiter Mario Gappnig gelang dieser Schnappschuss mit dem Superstar.
*Mariah Carey* Ein Superstar in meiner Heimat! 😊 Von wegen unantastbare Queen...mit Ihr und Ihrem Team kann man richtig Spaß haben.😉 Mit 18 Nummer-eins-Hits in den USA, fünf Grammys und mehr als 200 Millionen verkauften Tonträgern zählt sie zu den erfolgreichsten Sängerinnen der Gegenwart.