Prominenter Passagier am Freitag am Flughafen in Klagenfurt. US-Sängerin Mariah Carey in Kärnten gelandet.

AUA-Mitarbeiter Gappnig mit Carey © Instagram/Gappnig

Das gibt es nicht jeden Tag! Ein echter Superstar ist am Freitag am Flughafen in Klagenfurt gelandet. Mariah Carey, mehrfache Grammy-Gewinnerin, ist derzeit zu Besuch in Kärnten. Das hat der Flughafen Klagenfurt am Freitag auf seiner Facebook-Seite verraten.

Die US-Sängerin ist schon öfters bei Reitsport-Events in Treffen aufgetreten. AUA-Mitarbeiter Mario Gappnig gelang dieser Schnappschuss mit dem Superstar.