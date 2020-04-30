APOTHEKEN NOTRUF 1455
Klagenfurt. Apotheke vorm Lindwurm, Neuer Platz 9,
Tel. (0463) 512 575; Lendorf-Apotheke, Feldkirchner Straße 219,
Tel. (0463) 403 00; Südring-Apotheke, Ebentaler Straße 149/Ecke Südring, Tel. (0463) 381 368.
Villach. Kreis-Apotheke, Hauptplatz 9,Tel. (04242) 241 18.
Althofen. Ab 18 Uhr bis 1. Mai 18 Uhr: Krappfeld-Apotheke,
Tel. (04262) 279 27.
Bad Bleiberg. Schutzengel-Apotheke, Tel. 0664-110 96 11.
Faak am See. Elisabeth-Apotheke, Tel. (04254) 34 02.
Feldkirchen. Salvator-Apotheke, Tel. (04276) 21 10.
Ferlach. Adler-Apotheke, Tel. (04227) 22 25.
Greifenburg. Laurentius-Apotheke, Tel. (04712) 288.
Griffen. Burg-Apotheke, Tel. (04233) 26 06.
Hermagor. Gailtal-Apotheke, Tel. (04282) 253 81.
Kötschach-Mauthen. Apotheke „Zum hl. Josef“, Tel. (04715) 217.
Lienz. Franziskus-Apotheke, Tel. (04852) 626 65.
Obervellach. Adler-Apotheke, Tel. (04782) 22 44.
Pörtschach. St. Anna Apotheke, Tel. (04272) 22 14.
Radenthein. Paracelsus-Apotheke, Tel. (04246) 20 55.
Seeboden. Jakobus-Apotheke, Tel. (04762) 816 02.
St. Veit/Glan. Apotheke Wayerfeld, Tel. (04212) 399 21.
Spittal/Drau. Porcia-Apotheke, Tel. (04762) 56 07.
Wolfsberg. team santé activa apotheke, Tel. (04352) 377 70.
