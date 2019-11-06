100.000 Dollar Metallica spendet für Feueropfer

Die Spende werde über ihre "All Within My Hands"-Stiftung an zwei Organisationen gehen, die Betroffenen in den Brandgebieten helfen.

James Hetfield von Metallica © APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH

Die Heavy-Metal-Band Metallica will den Opfern der Waldbrände in Kalifornien eine Spende von 100.000 Dollar zukommen lassen. Das kündigten die Altrocker aus dem US-Westküstenstaat am Dienstag in sozialen Medien an. Die Spende werde über ihre "All Within My Hands"-Stiftung an zwei Organisationen gehen, die Betroffenen in den Brandgebieten helfen.

Traurigerweise würden die Gemeinden nun schon zum dritten Mal in Folge die "Tragödie" von Waldbränden erleben, schrieb die Band um Schlagzeuger Lars Ulrich und Sänger James Hetfield auf Instagram. Die Band rief auch ihre Fans auf, sich an der Spendenaktion zu beteiligen. Metallica betreibt seit 2017 die bandeigene Organisation, die damit weltweit wohltätige Programme in Kommunen unterstützt. Mehrere Flächenbrände in Kalifornien haben in den letzten Wochen Hunderte Häuser zerstört. Weil es sehr trocken ist, dauert die Feuergefahr weiter an.