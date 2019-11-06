100.000 Dollar Metallica spendet für Feueropfer

Die Heavy-Metal-Band Metallica will den Opfern der Waldbrände in Kalifornien eine Spende von 100.000 Dollar zukommen lassen. Das kündigten die Altrocker aus dem US-Westküstenstaat am Dienstag in sozialen Medien an. Die Spende werde über ihre "All Within My Hands"-Stiftung an zwei Organisationen gehen, die Betroffenen in den Brandgebieten helfen.
Sadly, for the third year in a row, communities we have called home throughout the state of California are again experiencing the tragedy left in the wake of wildfires. ・・・ The All Within My Hands Foundation would like to lend support to those affected in both Northern and Southern California by donating $100,000 to assist in relief, $50,000 to the Sonoma County Resilience Fund - created by the Community Foundation Sonoma County - and $50,000 to the Wildfire Relief Fund - created by the California Community Foundation. ・・・ Both organizations are dedicated to long-term recovery efforts, helping residents resume normal lives as they get back on their feet after the devastation of these firestorms. We would also like to encourage you to join us in supporting those in need as well as the first responders who have been working tirelessly to keep Californians safe. Whether you are able to contribute money, non-perishable food, clothing and other supplies, or your time by volunteering or providing temporary housing, every bit helps. ・・・ Donate to the Sonoma County Resilience Fund ➡️ www.sonomacf.org Donate to the Wildfire Relief Fund ➡️ www.calfund.org #metallicagivesback #AWMH 📸: Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
Traurigerweise würden die Gemeinden nun schon zum dritten Mal in Folge die "Tragödie" von Waldbränden erleben, schrieb die Band um Schlagzeuger Lars Ulrich und Sänger James Hetfield auf Instagram. Die Band rief auch ihre Fans auf, sich an der Spendenaktion zu beteiligen. Metallica betreibt seit 2017 die bandeigene Organisation, die damit weltweit wohltätige Programme in Kommunen unterstützt. Mehrere Flächenbrände in Kalifornien haben in den letzten Wochen Hunderte Häuser zerstört. Weil es sehr trocken ist, dauert die Feuergefahr weiter an.