MITTWOCH

17.55 Uhr Sport1, Fußball, Youth League: Bayern München – Real Madrid (live)

19.00 Uhr Sky Sport Austria, Eishockey, EBEL, VSV – Bozen (live) 19.55 Uhr ORF 2, Sport aktuell

20.00 Uhr Eurosport 2, Snooker, World Grand Prix in Preston (live) 20.30 Uhr Sky, Tennis, ATP-Turnier in Rio (live)

20.45 Uhr Sky & ORF eins, Fußball, Champions-League-Achtelfinale, Hinspiele: FC Sevilla – Manchester United, bzw. 20.45 Uhr Sky, Schachtar Donezk – AS Roma (live)

DONNERSTAG

11.00 Uhr DAZN. Tennis, WTA-Turnier in Dubai, Viertelfinale (live)

12.00 Uhr Sky Sport. Golf, European Tour, Qatar Masters, erster Tag (live)

15.30 Uhr DAZN. Fußball, Indian Hero Super League, Mumbay City – Notheast United (live)

18.30 Uhr DAZN. Tennis, ATP-Turnier in Delray Beach (live)

18.30 Uhr Sky Sport. Handball, deutsche Bundesliga (live)

18.30 Uhr Sky Sport. Fußball, Europa League, Sechzehntelfinal-Rückspiele (live)

20.00 Uhr DAZN. Darts, Premier League in Berlin (live)

20.00 Uhr Eurosport 2. Snooker, World Grand Prix in Preston, Viertelfinale (live)

20.15 bzw. 21.00 Uhr Puls4 bzw. Sky Sport. Fußball, Europa League, Salzburg – Real Sociedad (live)

20.30 Uhr Sky Sport. Tennis, ATP-Turnier in Rio de Janeiro (live)

21.00 Uhr Sky Sport. Golf, US PGA Tour, Honda Classic, erster Tag in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida (live).